Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

