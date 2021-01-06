Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:JPC opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.