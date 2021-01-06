Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NBB opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

