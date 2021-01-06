nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

nVent Electric stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.31, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

