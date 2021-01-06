NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $195.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Shares of NXPI opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 143.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,291 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,327 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

