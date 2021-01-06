Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $292.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.74), with a volume of 461028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.50 ($3.74).

The company has a market cap of £536.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 270.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 247.94.

In related news, insider Fiona Beck bought 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £29,696 ($38,798.01).

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

