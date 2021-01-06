Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.23. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 32,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$20.87 million and a PE ratio of -56.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

