ODEM 1-Day Volume Tops $854.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODEM has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $854.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00318402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024823 BTC.

About ODEM

ODE is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.