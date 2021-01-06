Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.55.

Okta stock opened at $249.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.97 and a 200-day moving average of $222.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.30 and a beta of 1.00. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $11,863,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,051.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $7,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,793,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,649 shares of company stock worth $84,180,626. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 32.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 13.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Okta by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

