Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.75

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 6975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Get Olin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 103,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Olin by 45.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 208,609 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at $3,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.