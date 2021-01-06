OMG Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $581.73 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $520.25 million and approximately $581.73 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.71 or 0.00010087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00240183 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

