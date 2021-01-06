Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

ONTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $153.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

