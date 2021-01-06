One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE OLP opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $409.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.31.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Equities analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 88.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 530.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 188.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

