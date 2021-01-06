Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.18

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 273337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 482,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,696,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,587 shares of company stock worth $4,995,284. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

