OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Trading Down 2.2%

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.41. 33,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 36,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

About OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

