Opacity Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1,540.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00112766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00214703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00491951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00240779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

