Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,588.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $148,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 49.8% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 350,135 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

