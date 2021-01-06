Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 140166 began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.48.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.30 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

