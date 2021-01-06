Orbitcoin Trading 10% Higher This Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $500,628.99 and $20.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,702.45 or 1.00683822 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00261449 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00492783 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00146699 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

