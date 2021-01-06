Orbs Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00112830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00488977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00237463 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016000 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

