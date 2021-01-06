Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of ORTX stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 25,031,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,604,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,805 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 1,448.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 111,226 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 54,957 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

