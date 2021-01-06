Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.86. Orchard Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 108,189 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.