Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) vs. Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Agritech and Arcadia Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $13.43 million 5.31 -$9.02 million N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 23.98 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.77

Origin Agritech has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Origin Agritech and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 363.32%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Agritech and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58%

Risk & Volatility

Origin Agritech has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Origin Agritech beats Arcadia Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology. The company also operates an e-commerce platform, which delivers agricultural products comprising agricultural seed products, other agricultural inputs, foods, household products, and other consumer products to farmers through online and mobile ordering. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. Its products include GoodHemp, a commercial pipeline of non-GMO hemp seed varieties developed with modern crop innovation tools focused on genetic improvement of hemp; GoodWheat that redesigns wheat as a functional food adding value to the wheat supply chain by enabling a range of choices to meet consumer demands; nutritional oils; and HB4, a drought and herbicide tolerant soybean trait. The company has collaborations with Ardent Mills, LLC, Corteva AgriScience, and Arista Cereal Seeds Pty Ltd, and Bay State Milling Company. It operates in the United States, Canada, Africa, and India. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

