Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Oyj is a pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapy consists of central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory. Its product pipeline includes inhaled Easyhaler(R) pulmonary drugs. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Shares of ORINY stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. Orion Oyj has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Oyj (ORINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.