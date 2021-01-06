Orion Protocol (ORN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.66 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00007186 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $42.30 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00028069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00115653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00258201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00479733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00049713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00249428 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017261 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,570,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

