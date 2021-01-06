Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,419,000 after buying an additional 223,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,952,000 after buying an additional 79,447 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,354,000 after buying an additional 530,220 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 538,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 299,629 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

