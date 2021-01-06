Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) (TSE:ORL) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.49

Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) (TSE:ORL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.49, with a volume of 25379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.91.

Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.