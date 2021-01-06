Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) will report sales of $35.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the highest is $35.20 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $59.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $178.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.40 million to $178.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $156.35 million, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $163.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

OSMT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. 607,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,523,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 187,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 243,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.