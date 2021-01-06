Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Trading Up 6%

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)’s stock price was up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 1,546,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,164,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

