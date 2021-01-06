Ovintiv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 31,758 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,455% compared to the typical volume of 2,042 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,699,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ovintiv by 291.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,261,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 938,547 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of OVV opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

