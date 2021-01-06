Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEIX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Ethanol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Ethanol has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Shares of Pacific Ethanol stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Pacific Ethanol has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $425.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $223,817.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,931 shares in the company, valued at $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at about $6,716,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at about $6,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.