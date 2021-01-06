PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

PACW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.14.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

