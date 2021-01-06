Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Trading 47.7% Higher

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND)’s stock price traded up 47.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $21.94. 542,702 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 122,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08.

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Becker purchased 15,197 shares of Pandion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,818.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Becker purchased 197,716 shares of Pandion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $2,989,465.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $760,000.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

