Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.20

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 452500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.84 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

