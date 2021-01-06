PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) PT Raised to $80.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of PAR Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.53. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $54.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

