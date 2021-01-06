Park National Corp OH Acquires 550 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

