Park National Corp OH Buys New Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Beverage by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Beverage by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.41. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $100.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

FIZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

