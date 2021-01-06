Park National Corp OH Decreases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Equifax were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $1,268,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 545.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 36.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.63.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $189.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.69. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

