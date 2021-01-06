Park National Corp OH Purchases 863 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE PHG opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $56.35.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.