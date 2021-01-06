Park National Corp OH Sells 227 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FDX opened at $253.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.44. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

