Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.62.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,336,000 after acquiring an additional 114,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 546,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

PH traded up $8.83 on Wednesday, reaching $280.85. 861,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.98. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $286.37. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

