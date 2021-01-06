Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.15

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 28764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $787.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 141,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $272,369.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,620,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 5,813,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 60,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 1,036.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

