Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 4,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Pason Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSYTF)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

