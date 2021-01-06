Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PASG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

Passage Bio stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

