Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PATK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of PATK opened at $70.68 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $340,287.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 263,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $117,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at $20,327,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,794 shares of company stock worth $976,970. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,210,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

