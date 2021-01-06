Patron Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $9,779.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDAX, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00119785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00215613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00506393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00049845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00255374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017118 BTC.

About Patron

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Exrates, HitBTC, LATOKEN, YoBit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

