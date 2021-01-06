Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Argus

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

PAYX opened at $90.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 560,479 shares of company stock worth $48,448,737. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

