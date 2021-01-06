Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Up 27%

Shares of Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) were up 27% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 544,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 349,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

