Peercoin (PPC) Market Capitalization Hits $10.48 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001127 BTC on exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and $81,061.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,690,112 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

