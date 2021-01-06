Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.20.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock opened at C$32.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.75. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie O’donoghue purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,547.82.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

